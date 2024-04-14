'Huge clear out needed' at Hibs: Your views

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Hibs' goalless draw against Motherwell consigned them to a bottom-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Bea: Absolutely terrible is how I describe Hibs at the moment. No fight and no guts. I hate to say it because I really wanted it to work but Montgomery is not the man to take us forward. I really question his decision making and his ability to motivate. Another poor season.

Alex: Simply not good enough and they got what they deserved, we've dropped 10 points in time added on this season.

Liam: Given the comparative budgets and quality of players, for Hibs to miss out on the top six behind sides like St Mirren, Dundee and Kilmarnock is absolutely unforgivable. The football side of the club has been totally mismanaged under the Gordons’ ownership. We are weak and the culture needs changed from top to bottom as this was wholly predictable.

Michael: Funnily enough I don’t blame Montgomery for this result, I thought we deserved to win and should’ve took our chances. Sloppy defending yet again. However only winning nine league games so far this season is abysmal. Not sure where the club goes from here. Dire times being a Hibee yet again!

Dougie: Huge clear out needed, starting with Rocky Bushiri, David Marshall and Will Fish. We cant keep sacking the manager, these players have to take responsibility. There's far too many loan players. Get quality players in on permanent deals, let them gel and give us what the hardworking fans deserve.

Ken: This may be controversial but I would rather see the Hibees build up confidence with a few wins in the bottom six than continue the suffering and lack of confidence against the top six. Europe was out of the question and there was nothing other than pride to play for so let’s build towards next season and the forthcoming transfer window.

Anon: Let’s be honest, this game isn’t the reason we’ve missed out on the top six; performances all season haven’t been good enough. We’ve dropped far too many points from good positions which says something about the teams mentality. Questions have to be asked as to whether Monty has shown he’s good enough for this job; at this point you’d have to say no.