Ducks get notable bump in ESPN Bracketology after upset win over No. 14 Arizona

Associated Press

Twenty-five years have passed since Southern California won its 12th, and most recent, national title in baseball. Once the gold standard, the Trojans are two decades into a down cycle that has seen the program go through four coaches since Mike Gillespie, the last tie to the glorious Rod Dedeaux era, was forced out. Since 2006, USC has made the NCAA Tournament once and has had a winning record in Pac-12 play just twice.