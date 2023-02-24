Ducks get notable bump in ESPN Bracketology after upset win over No. 14 Arizona
The Ducks stopped a 7-game skid on Thursday, and moved back into the NCAA Tournament picture with an upset win over No. 14 Arizona.
The Ducks stopped a 7-game skid on Thursday, and moved back into the NCAA Tournament picture with an upset win over No. 14 Arizona.
Twenty-five years have passed since Southern California won its 12th, and most recent, national title in baseball. Once the gold standard, the Trojans are two decades into a down cycle that has seen the program go through four coaches since Mike Gillespie, the last tie to the glorious Rod Dedeaux era, was forced out. Since 2006, USC has made the NCAA Tournament once and has had a winning record in Pac-12 play just twice.
The Falcons have re-signed tight end Parker Hesse as an exclusive rights free agent, the team announced Thursday. Hesse blocked for the third-best rushing attack in the NFL as the Falcons averaged 159.9 yards per game on the ground. He also contributed 89 receiving yards on nine receptions. He played all 17 games with seven [more]
The ingredients were hodgepodge and almost random, but the result has been the best Pitt basketball in seven years.
Oregon women's basketball finished on a 12-1 run to complete a 73-59 win over No. 14 Arizona in Eugene on Feb. 23, 2023. Te-Hina Paopao led the Ducks with 21 points, while backcourt mate Endyia Rogers had 18. Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 19 points.
No. 4 UCLA men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 78-71 on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Salt Lake City. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with a team-high 23 points for the Bruins, while the Runnin' Utes were led by Mike Saunders Jr.'s game-high 25 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Not much has been said by the Sixers about Ben Simmons since his departure a year ago, but Georges Niang spilled the tea Friday.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
Shortly before he was traded to Denver, Russell Wilson lost a power struggle in Seattle. That’s the word from TheAthletic.com, which reports today that Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider in February of 2022. Weeks after that, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos. Carroll [more]
Last April, Bruce Arians executed what was supposed to have been a smooth handoff of the head-coaching baton to Todd Bowles. The baton ended up bouncing around on the track. In the aftermath of a sub-.500 season that wouldn’t have resulted in a playoff berth if the Buccaneers weren’t assigned to the worst division in [more]
Baseball season is starting, and Thom Brennaman remains locked out of the broadcast booth. Columnist Jason Williams looks at potential jobs for the former Reds broadcaster.
The Warriors talk about the problems. They revisit the problems. They emphasize the solutions. And yet, the same problems continue.
At 44 with more than two decades on the tour, Kuchar's motivation was not about furthering his career, but the careers of his teenage sons.
Where will Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway play in the Bruins' lineup? Check out our projected lines and pairings following the blockbuster trade with the Capitals.
P.K. Subban didn't always get along with the Bruins during his NHL playing days, but the former defenseman is a huge fan of Boston's trade for Capitals veterans Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.
The Lakers routed the Warriors on Thursday night, with Austin Reaves leading the second unit with a big third quarter while Malik Beasley scored 25.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down the biggest story in college sports right now: Alabama Crimson Tide rookie forward and top NBA prospect Brandon Miller’s affiliation with the Darius Miles murder case, where new testimony alleges Miller provided the gun used to murder a woman in January.
North Carolina basketball survived in a win at Notre Dame. Can the Tar Heels upset No. 8 Virginia this weekend? Here’s our score prediction.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.