Huge brawl breaks out at Giants practice, furious Joe Judge punishes team with sprints

The New York Giants had their first day of padded practice Tuesday, and they took full advantage by getting into a wild, full-team brawl that made head coach Joe Judge so angry that he ended practice early to punish everyone.

Here's what happened, according to the numerous Giants beat writers who covered every single second of this incident. Running back Corey Clement was brought down hard by Jabrill Peppers at the end of a big run. Evan Engram defended his guy and gave Peppers a huge shove. That set off Logan Ryan, who took down Engram from behind. And that's when the entire team jumped in.

Where was quarterback Daniel Jones during all this? He somehow ended up at the bottom of the pile. Considering his 45 sacks last season, that seems to be a talent of his.

Here’s the sequence of events that led to Giants’ melee: Jabrill Peppers had a good bump on Corey Clement, who broke through on a run play.

Evan Engram shoved Peppers, who tumbled over. Logan Ryan was behind Engram, saw Peppers tumble and shoved Engram from behind. Melee ensues. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 3, 2021

Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan.



Then everybody — and I mean everybody — jumped in. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Massive fight here at #Giants camp. Corey Clement busted a big run, Logan Ryan leveled Evan Engram late. Somehow Daniel Jones ended up on the bottom of the pile.



Joe Judge lines whole team up on the goal line, and now the entire team running 100-yard gassers. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 3, 2021

There's unfortunately no video of the melee, but that's what your imagination is for — use the newscaster fight during the movie "Anchorman" as a template, but with fewer weapons. You can also imagine how angry Judge was when he saw that display. Once everyone got untangled he lined up all the players and made them do 100-yard sprints, then had them do pushups in unison on the goal line. Then sprints again, followed by more pushups, all while Judge was furiously yelling at them.

Joe Judge has had this team run two mins of sprints, then line up and do push ups in unison on the whistle, then more sprints, now more pushups on the goal line. He is making it clear there’s no room for infighting on this team. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 3, 2021

After doing 100 yard runs — and not hard enough for Joe Judge’s liking — players are now lined up on the foal line doing push ups.



There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Joe Judge gathers only the players now and is ripping into them for what happened. Sent the coaches off the field. #Giants #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 3, 2021

According to several beat writers, "furious" doesn't even begin to describe Judge's level of anger.

And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry.



Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

I’ve covered the #NFL for seven years. Five different coaches. I’ve never seen anything like this.



My guess, there won’t be many more fights here this summer … #Giants — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 3, 2021

Players respond: everything's back to normal

Practice ended after Judge's final talking-to (or screaming-to) with the team. Back in the locker room, the players had a lot to say about the brawl.

Clement, whose takedown by Peppers started the whole thing, was easygoing about everything that happened. He said that everyone in the locker room is back to normal, making jokes and having fun.

Corey Clement had no issue with the hit that started the brawl. "That's football. Hits happen. Start back up the next play — unfortunately we didn't get a chance to run a next play. We had to do some running." — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 3, 2021

Giants RB Corey Clement on Joe Judge's post-fight punishment:



"You've got to know what comes with it. You better enjoy this fight in the meantime because you know some consequences are coming." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

RB Corey Clement said that after the brawl, back in the locker room, the Giants were "back to laughing and jokes. ... What you guys see out here is not what you see in there. It's all family." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Corey Clement asked if he’s ever heard as many F bombs as Joe Judge used on his team today:



*thinks*



“Shit.”



Laughs



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eHgUrayuCh — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 3, 2021

Logan Ryan, who played a big part in the brawl, said that he didn't regret anything that happened, and confirmed that all the players are still on the same page.

Logan Ryan made it clear that this brawl won't fracture the Giants:



"Everybody in that locker room in united, we’re happy to be teammates. We want to stay together. As a leader of this team, we’re fine. We’re still together.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

"Players are tired of losing games around here. The fanbase is tired. Management gave us an opportunity and gave us a better roster this year, and we're coming out competing"



- Logan Ryan on today's practice fight pic.twitter.com/GRtXqyMAiJ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2021

Logan Ryan on how the Giants bounce back from the practice fight:



"Everything there is in between the lines. Me, Evan [Engram], we're locker buddies, we're great" pic.twitter.com/qQLRY6XMvY — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2021

Jones said he certainly learned the lesson Judge was trying to impart during his post-brawl tirade. Hopefully, he learned not to jump into brawls he's not involved in, especially as the quarterback.

Daniel Jones: “There are consequences for things like that in the game. We certainly got that message [from Joe Judge] today.” #Giants #NFL pic.twitter.com/PI9aAV2yo3 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 3, 2021

Giants QB Daniel Jones, who ended up at the bottom of the pile during the wild brawl, said he went in there because he's "part of the team."



It's amazing no one got hurt. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Has Daniel Jones ever seen Joe Judge as angry as he was after today's brawl at practice?



"He can get excited, guys certainly got the message today" pic.twitter.com/01zlbUu1QE — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2021

