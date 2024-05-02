Huge boost in pay, extension for UGA football's Kirby Smart. AD Josh Brooks also extended

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is being rewarded by the school with a huge boost in pay that makes him the nation’s highest-paid head coach in college sports and likely the highest paid in higher education on an annual basis.

Smart’s total compensation will be raised to $13 million annually, topping the $11 million Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is due to make in 2024, according to figures kept by USA Today Sports.

Smart will also get a two-year contract extension to go through December of 2033.

Smart is now college football’s most accomplished coach after Alabama’s Nick Saban retired in January. He is 42-2 over the last three seasons including back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and a 13-1 record in 2023.

Smart was set to make $10.75 million in 2024 and going up to $11 million in 2025.

Smart's new pay puts him well ahead of any other college coach. Swinney's $11 million 2024 pay includes the second of two $1 million retention bonuses.

The change to Smart’s compensation was approved by the executive committee of the Georgia Athletic Association’s board of directors Thursday afternoon by teleconference after meeting in executive session.

Smart's bonus structure increases from $1.3 million to $1.55 million.

"I'm sure you will agree with me, his leadership has been tremendous," athletic director Josh Brooks said. "His new contract is well deserved."

The committee also gave Brooks a raise to increase his total pay to $1.275 million and extended his contract one year to June 30, 2030.

It was the second time in less than 11 months that Brooks received a raise. His contract was extended last year.

He was being paid $1.025 million a year with $100,000 annual increases.

"The executive committee agrees with my assessment that Josh's performance as athletic director has been outstanding and we're pleased with the direction of our athletic department," Georgia president Jere Morehead said,

It’s the first change to Smart’s deal since Georgia gave Smart a 10-year, $112.5 million contract in July of 2022. That came six months after the program ended a 41-year national championship drought.

He will enter his ninth season as with a 94-16 record as a head coach.

The highest single-season pay previously for a public school head coach was Saban’s $11.1 million in 2023 and 2017. The first year was due to a $4 million signing bonus.

Smart is one of five public school coaches making at least $10 million in pay.

Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is at $10.6 million (including a $300,000 one-time payment), Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Florida State’s Mike Norvell are at $10 million.

Brooks is finishing up his third full academic year as athletic director after being hired in January 2021.

Georgia finished No. 7 in the Directors’ Cup last year, an all-sports measurement, and is currently No. 20 after the winter sports seasons.

At least nine SEC athletic directors are making more than $1.5 million annually if you include Texas and Oklahoma which start as conference members July 1. New Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch is set to make $1.3 million in the first year of his deal.

Texas’ Chris Del Conte currently makes $2.7 million and Tennessee’s Danny White $2.31 million.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart will be paid $13 million a year