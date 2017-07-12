Huge boost for Arsenal as Mesut Ozil reveals he wants to stay next season, but will he sign a new deal?

Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal that he wants to stay next season and hopes to have his future finalised when the club return from their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

Ozil has also said that he wants Alexis Sanchez to stay, although admitted that he has no idea whether the club’s leading scorer last season really will extend a contract that expires next summer.

Olivier Giroud has today also acknowledged the doubt that hovers over his future, with manager Arsene Wenger having already spent £52 million on signing his France international team-mate Alexandre Lacazette and still hoping that Monaco will accept a likely enhanced offer of around £45 million for Thomas Lemar.

Arsenal now have seven front-line attackers competing for what will initially be three starting places next season and so the pursuit of Lemar clearly suggests that Wenger is planning ahead for significant departures.

Premier League done deals: each club's confirmed summer transfers

Ozil, though, now appears most likely to stay and potentially even let his contract run into its final year amid the current failure to find agreement on an offer worth around £270,000-a-week.

“It is definitely my preference to stay, it is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal,” said Ozil. “Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future. For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour. I was on vacation and did not think about anyone else. I tried to clear my mind.”

View photos Mesut Ozil training with Arsenal Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Of Sanchez, Ozil said: “Obviously the player (Sanchez) has to think about his own future and that will be his own decision. It is something everyone has to respect. I hope Alexis stays but I don’t know what the status is to be perfectly honest. I value him a lot as a player and he’s very well suited to the game Arsenal play.”

Giroud is also in Sydney but wants more regular first-team football next season and is wanted by West Ham United, Everton and Marseille. Wenger would like Giroud to stay because of the variety he provides and will not make any final decision until he knows what is happening with Sanchez and Lemar. “It (leaving) is an option to be honest with you,” said Giroud.

“I really enjoyed my five years with Arsenal. I’m still an Arsenal player for the moment so I try to be professional. It could be my sixth one. I had an amazing welcome from the fans and from the club and it has been five amazing years for me. I won’t forget it, no matter what happens.”