Huge blow for United ace who could now miss out on Euros entirely despite being named in initial squad

Ahead of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad submission on Friday, Harry Maguire faces an intense race against time to prove his fitness or risk missing the tournament entirely.

As it stands, it’s looking as though it may be the latter, as The Telegraph reports that the Manchester United star is currently a doubt to make the final cut before midnight on June 7.

Maguire, 31, was absent from England’s final training session for the team’s last warm-up fixture against Iceland tomorrow. He followed an ‘individual programme’, along with fellow Red Luke Shaw and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk.

It remains to be seen if United’s only other representative in the Three Lions setup, Kobbie Mainoo, will feature in Friday’s clash at Wembley as well as at the tournament. He reported later than his peers for international duty due to his involvement in the FA Cup final, in which he scored a vital goal before proceeding to lift the trophy.

Elsewhere in the nation’s camp, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, and Jarrell Quansah have all been made aware that they have not been chosen to make the trip to Germany.

Huge blow for United ace who could now miss out on Euros entirely despite being named in initial squad

