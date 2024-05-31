'Huge asset' Weir hailed ahead of 150th Glasgow appearance

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has praised "huge asset" Duncan Weir as the fly-half reaches an incredible appearance milestone.

Former Scotland star Weir, 33, will play his 150th game across two spells for his boyhood club when he lines up against Zebre at Scotstoun on Friday night.

Weir made his Glasgow debut in 2010 and this week signed a new two-year deal.

"He's got a good, complete skillset and he's shown that under pressure in winning Test matches in the last minute against Italy. I remember a drop goal that he kicked," Smith said.

"His composure and his passion and still his ability, even after all this experience that he's gained, to learn and get better every day and to influence the people around him and to be a mentor to the young boys is second to none.

"I think Scotland and the young Scottish players can do with his experience and that shouldn't be lost from a professional environment.

"So we're very excited that he's still contributing on the field and I think he's going to contribute even more in the biggest picture here at the club."