Huge 4-star 2024 OT JacQawn McRoy includes Georgia among top schools

Standing 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, JacQawn McRoy is easily one of the biggest recruits in the 2024 class.

The four-star offensive tackle out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala., is rated as the No. 5 tackle, the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 133 recruit overall, according to 247Sports.

McRoy included Georgia football among his top 10 schools in early February and recently told Rivals that the Bulldogs are ‘in the top three’.

McRoy will decide among Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Oregon.

Georgia currently holds the No. 1 ranked class in the 2024 cycle.

