Huge 2023 target moves up Notre Dame visit

Marcus Freeman is off to a hot start with his 2023 recruiting class at Notre Dame currently ranks as having the nation’s best for the cycle. Major potential additions still remain however and one of the biggest has moved up his next visit to South Bend.

Carnell Tate is ranked as a five-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite rankings and as the No. 2 wide receiver nationally. Tate has been a longtime target of the Irish and according to his social media, will be on campus in a matter of hours. For what it’s worth, he made unofficial visits to South Bend twice already last fall.

Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are just a few of the nearly 40 programs that have offered him a scholarship.

Tate attended Marist High School on the south side of Chicago as a freshman in 2019, pulling in 28 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns. His 2020 season as a sophomore was wiped away due to the pandemic. He then transferred to national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where his stock has continued to soar.

Coming back to the crib tomorrow☘️ — Carnell Tate ¹⁷ (@carnelltate_) March 14, 2022

Just how good is Tate? He’s listed at 6-2, 185-pounds so know the comparison isn’t in terms of the same type of receiver but Michael Floyd is listed as Notre Dame’s top receiving recruit since 2000 with a composite score of .9914. Tate checks in at .9901.

Tate is being pursued by just about every team in the nation which you’d expect. A potential commitment from him and perhaps one day a pairing with five-star quarterback target Dante Moore can’t help but excite Notre Dame fans about the potential of things to come.

Related: Meet Notre Dame’s star-studded 2023 recruiting class