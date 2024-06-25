Hufnagel wins gold at US Olympic Trials

Jun. 25—EUGENE, Oregon — Go west for gold. That is just what Rushville graduate Charity (Griffith) Hufnagel did.

A few weeks after concluding her college track and field career for Kentucky at the NCAA outdoor national finals in Eugene, Oregon, Hufnagel returned to the University of Oregon for the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. Hufnagel competed in the high jump hoping to make the US Olympic Team.

Hufnagel not only competed, she owned the event, winning gold with her first-place finish.

There were 12 competitors in the event, including two athletes that had already met the Olympic qualifying standard. This standard guaranteed the athlete a trip to Paris if the individual finishes in one of the top two spots at the trials.

Hufnagel was the lone competitor to clear the high jump bar on her first attempt in her first five jumps. After passing the opening height, Hufnagel cleared the bar at 5-10 (1.78m), 6-0 (1.83m) and 6-2 (1.88m). She cleared 6-3.25 (1.91m) to tie her personal best and then set a personal best by clearing 6-4.25 (1.94m).

There were three other competitors at 6-4.25. Only one cleared the bar. Rachel Glenn needed her final jump to clear the height, but by doing so, she locked up at least second place and a ticket to Paris, due to having cleared the Olympic Standard this season.

Both Hufnagel and Glenn missed all three attempts at the Olympic Standard height of 6-5.5 (1.97m).

With less misses on the night, Hufnagel won gold with Glenn taking silver.

In the jump-off for third, Vashti Cunningham, daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, took the bronze. Cunningham had cleared the Olympic Standard previously to earn her the second spot on the Olympic team.

Due to the rule about meeting the Olympic Standard, Hufnagel will have to rely on world rankings to get to Paris for the Olympic Games. Regardless of that outcome, Hufnagel is a champion and made those watching back in Rushville very proud.

