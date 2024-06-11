Hufnagel, Quinlan compete in NCAA championship

Jun. 10—EUGENE, Ore. — A pair of former EIAC athletes left their mark at the NCAA track and field championship at Oregon University.

Rushville Consolidated High School graduate and University of Kentucky's Charity Hufnagel made a return trip to the NCAA championship after winning the high jump national title last year while a member of the Ball State women's track team.

Hufnagel took seventh place in the heptathlon. The event has athletes compete for points in each of the following competitions: 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and 800. Hufnagel won the high jump in the heptathlon with a new school record height of 6-1.5.

Hufnagel also competed in the high jump, finishing 12th overall.

South Dearborn graduate and Indiana State senior Grace Quinlan also competed in the high jump. She finished 17th, clearing the bar at 5-9.75.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.