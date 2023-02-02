Huffman: 4-star QB Jaden Rashada is a 'signature recruit' for Arizona State

Associated Press

Florida coach Billy Napier provided little insight Wednesday into how and why the Gators lost four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, but said he doesn't expect it to prompt an NCAA investigation. Napier sidestepped several questions about Rashada, who signed with Florida in December only to be granted his release a month later following a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million. Napier repeatedly said NCAA rules prohibited him from providing details.