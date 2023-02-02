Huffman: 4-star QB Jaden Rashada is a 'signature recruit' for Arizona State
247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman breaks down the impact of Arizona State landing four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada on 2023 National Signing Day.
Florida coach Billy Napier provided little insight Wednesday into how and why the Gators lost four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, but said he doesn't expect it to prompt an NCAA investigation. Napier sidestepped several questions about Rashada, who signed with Florida in December only to be granted his release a month later following a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million. Napier repeatedly said NCAA rules prohibited him from providing details.
The opening of college football's traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle's most notable recruitments. Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State. “Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted on Twitter.
The biggest story of the day in the SEC was 5-star tight end/wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor signing with South Carolina out of Washington D.C.
The second college football signing day ends the recruiting cycle for almost all of the elite prospects. A look at the top 10 classes this year.
Four of the SEC’s top five quarterbacks from last season departed. As many as seven schools will feature legitimate QB1 competitions this spring.