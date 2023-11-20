Hufanga ruled out of 49ers-Bucs with knee injury, carted off

Hufanga ruled out of 49ers-Bucs with knee injury, carted off

Hufanga ruled out of 49ers-Bucs with knee injury, carted off originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers lost a key member of their defense, with All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium after suffering a knee injury.

#49ers INJURY UPDATE -- Talanoa Hufanga (knee) has been ruled OUT — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) November 19, 2023

Hufanga appeared to injure his knee while attempting to tackle Buccaneers running back Rachaad White in the open field before buckling to the ground. The 49ers' safety then exited the game to be evaluated in the medical tent.

#49ers say All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered a knee injury and is done for the day. He was carted off.



Appears like this was the play. pic.twitter.com/e6gllDYUKQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

After a brief stint in the medical tent, Hufanga got carted off to the 49ers' locker room before officially being ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay.

Talanoa Hufanga was just carted off to the locker room pic.twitter.com/r5G18F6XVn — KNBR (@KNBR) November 19, 2023

Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the outlook on Hufanga's injury is bleak, citing concerns around the All-Pro safety's ACL.

"I'm real concerned," Shanahan told reporters in regards to Hufanga's injury. "We don't know for sure. It's most likely ACL, but can't confirm it, so we'll find out later."

It's a devastating blow to a 49ers defense that has been one of the most feared units in the league since Hufanga stepped into a starting role during the 2022 NFL season.

Rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown figures to fill a prominent role in Hufanga's absence, getting his first significant workload since being selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast