Hufanga reveals what has impressed him most about 49ers QB Purdy

Beyond the historic success that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has had on the field, the work he's done behind the scenes immediately made an impression on his teammates.

Among those is All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who has a unique perspective of what has led to Purdy's success given his close proximity to the quarterback on a daily basis.

On a recent appearance on the "'"NFL Report," Hufanga shared what has impressed him the most about Purdy.

"I think first and foremost it's his prep," Hufanga said. "I'm two lockers down from him, so I see what he does on a daily basis in terms of his prep. A guy that shows up each and every day, and I think he commands the huddle. Anybody can be plugged into a system and have a bunch of weapons, but it's how can you command the guys, earn the respect, and on top of that perform when needed to.



"A guy like him, he's shown that each and every week. Last year and so far this year. Obviously he's a top quarterback in this league, and for me, it's just good to go against him. It ups our game, the competition. So from a safety's perspective, just very blessed to get to go against him for sure."

The way Purdy stepped in and immediately earned the respect of a roster littered with blue-chip talent is admirable in its own right.

His work under center has assuredly assisted in that belief from his teammates, as the 49ers have averaged over 32 points per game in the regular season with him as the starter and have yet to lose a game that he has started and finished.

Through three games this season, Purdy has thrown for 736 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while recording a passer rating of 106.3.

