Huerter to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, per agent

Kevin Huerter's 2023-24 NBA season has come to an end.

Huerter is undergoing season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing his agent Mark Bartelstein.

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Huerter is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-2025 season. pic.twitter.com/coLqxvIHhR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2024

Huerter sustained the injury during the first quarter of Sacramento's 121-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18.

The loss of Huerter is a massive blow to a Kings team fighting for every possible advantage in a tightly packed Western Conference playoff picture where only 2.5 games separate Sacramento at the No. 8 seed and the New Orleans Pelicans at the No. 5 seed.

The 25-year-old appeared in 64 games -- with 59 starts -- for the Kings during the 2023-24 season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.