Hue Jackson will run Colin Kaepernick's passing drills, 11 teams have said they'll attend

Let the jokes begin.

Hue Jackson, the former Cleveland Browns coach who went 3-36-1 before being fired during last season, will run Colin Kaepernick’s unusual private workout Saturday in Atlanta. The NFL announced that, and added that fellow former NFL coach Joe Philbin will also be in attendance.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For anyone who was wondering if the NFL was trying to give Kaepernick a fair shot, having Jackson lead the drills might be a sign.

NFL offers information on Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Jokes aside, Jackson has attended many pro days and private workouts and is a longtime offensive coach. He’ll do fine running the passing drills.

The public relations aspect of the whole story has been strange, and it brings into question the NFL’s intentions toward setting up the whole Kaepernick workout. That’s why it seemed odd that the NFL tweeted out who would attend the workout and who would be running it.

This is all unprecedented, but so much about Kaepernick’s situation is the first of its kind.

Colin Kaepernick will have a workout for NFL teams on Saturday. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

The 11 teams that will attend Kaepernick’s workout

Here are the 11 teams that have committed to attend, per the NFL: Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington.

There are some extremely interesting names on that list. Kaepernick would seem like a tremendous fit in Arizona’s “Air Raid” offense. Denver is perpetually in search of a quarterback. And New England really stands out.

Story continues

Just because those teams are attending a workout doesn’t mean any will sign Kaepernick. Kaepernick has been a free agent for almost three years. But perhaps the workout will spark some interest after a long wait for Kaepernick.

And hey, maybe Hue Jackson can resurface after the workout too.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab





