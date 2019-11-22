Hue Jackson thinks NFL personnel people had real interest in Kaepernick

The coach who was slated to run Colin Kaepernick’s workout at the Falcons’ facility believes personnel people in attendance were genuinely interested in seeing what Kaepernick could do.

“There’s no question in my mind that that was the case, that the people who were there were there for that reason, that they were going to do everything they could to create the right environment for him to show his best,” former Browns and Raiders coach Hue Jackson said today on ESPN.

After Kaepernick decided to conduct his own workout at an Atlanta-area high school, Jackson did not attend. He said he didn’t even find out it was moving until 10 minutes before the workout had originally been scheduled to start, at 3 p.m.

“About 2:50 for me I knew for sure it wasn’t happening,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that he had been in contact with Kaepernick’s agent — though not Kaepernick himself — and had no indication that the workout might get called off. Jackson, who told Kaepernick before the 2011 NFL draft that there was a good chance Jackson’s Raiders would draft him, said he still thinks highly of Kaepernick and would like to see him get a workout with an NFL team.