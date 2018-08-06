Hue Jackson remains adamant about Tyrod Taylor

The Browns keep giving away former first-round picks because they can’t play, but it might be some time before they find out whether the latest one can or not.

Browns coach Hue Jackson reiterated to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America that he’s still convinced that Tyrod Taylor is the right starting quarterback for the Browns, which means No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield‘s internship will continue.

“I’m not changing my mind,” Jackson said. “Tyrod’s starting. That’s no reflection on Mayfied. He respects what I’m doing for him long-term. He may not like me for it now, but he’ll thank me later.”

Of course, there’s also the matter of Jackson’s “long-term” in Cleveland. He’s a clean 1-31 as head coach, so he obviously needs to put some wins on the board if he’s ever going to be around to see the time when his lessons to Mayfield pay off.

For the time being, the best chance to gain those wins could well be to play Taylor, who isn’t a star but did help the Bills break a 17-year playoff drought last season (despite the coaches there doing their best to throw that away by benching Taylor for Nathan “Five Pick” Peterman).

But if the wins don’t come quickly, it feels inevitable that Mayfield will get a chance to play, with or without Jackson.