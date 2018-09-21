Hue Jackson not ready to name Baker Mayfield his starting quarterback, has to 'watch the tape'

Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to their first win in 635 days on Thursday night, beating the New York Jets 21-17.

The rookie completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and even caught a two-point conversion in the win.

Yet Browns coach Hue Jackson refused to commit to starting Mayfield next week against the Oakland Raiders.

“I’m going to watch the tape and make the right decision, the best decision for the organization and for our team going forward,” Jackson said, via USA Today. “That’s my job, that’s what I’ll do.”

Jackson only turned to the No. 1 overall draft pick on Thursday night out of necessity — sending him into the game after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game with a concussion after falling into a 14-0 hole.

Taylor was just 4-of-14 for 19 yards when he left the game, and was struggling to get the Browns offense going. Mayfield did just the opposite — and easily looked as if he did enough to earn the starting job.

After all, he led Cleveland to its first win in nearly two years. That has to count for something, right?

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson still declined to name Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback for Week 4 after he led the Browns to their first win in nearly two years on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

