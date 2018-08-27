Hue Jackson not pleased with Gregg Williams over 'stupid' Denzel Ward comment

In one of the more Browns moments of the preseason, Hue Jackson blasted Gregg Williams in the media for blasting a player in the media. (AP)

On Sunday, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took rookie cornerback Denzel Ward to task, blaming him for an injury he suffered in the team’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

“I was glad to hear [it wasn’t serious], and maybe he’ll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he’s trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won’t get hurt,” Williams told reporters.

Denzel Ward is OK

Ward suffered back spasms, but is expected to be OK after a violent collision with Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Hue Jackson not happy with Gregg Williams

Browns head coach Hue Jackson was not pleased with Williams’ frank assessment in the media and used reporters on Monday to deliver his own critical message.

“Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do,” Jackson told reporters. “We will work through all of that. … We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media.”

So Jackson aired out his team’s dirty laundry with the media in a rant about his assistant airing out his team’s dirty laundry in the media.

Got it.

That may be the most Browns thing to occur in this endlessly entertaining Hard Knocks/Josh Gordon drama/Dez Bryant circus-filled training camp in Cleveland.

Williams just doing what he comes naturally

Sure. Jackson has a point. Ward is under a lot of pressure as the No. 4 overall pick in the draft at a position where one mostly gets noticed when he screws up. The fact that the Browns passed on what many thought was a slam-dunk choice in Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb only amps up the attention on Ward.

He probably doesn’t need his coach berating him in the media when he’s hurt.

But Jackson knew who Williams was when he brought him on board in 2017. Calling Williams outspoken is a polite way to put things. What he did in blasting Ward was, well, Williams being Williams.

