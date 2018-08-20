Hue Jackson Will Not Change His Mind on Baker Mayfield Getting First Team Reps

To watch the Rookie QB Roundtable in its entirety, go to SI TV for a free seven-day trial.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is doubling down on his decision not to let rookie QB Baker Mayfield take any first team reps in preseason practice.

"No, no, no, no, no,'' Jackson said, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Everybody's asked me that a ton of times. Why? I'm going to tell you the reason why. We are learning a new system, and I think Tyrod needs every rep that he can get with the ones."

Mayfield is currently practicing with the team's twos and has seen playing time in both of the Browns preseason games. After an impressive preseason debut against the Giants, Jackson still went on to indicate that quarterback Drew Stanton could be the backup over Mayfield. Mayfield is still practicing with the twos, despite sharing time with Stanton in the Browns second preseason game against the Bills.

"I have not changed. I'm not going to change," Jackson said earlier this summer. "Tyrod Taylor's the starting quarterback here, and Baker's the future of our organization."

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma.