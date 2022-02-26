Hue Jackson invited Art Briles to Browns training camp as Cleveland coach in 2016

Hue Jackson has been in Art Briles' corner before.

When Jackson was the new coach of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, he had the embattled Briles join him during his first season in 2016.

On Thursday, Grambling announced Briles would serve as Jackson's offensive coordinator in his first season as coach of the Tigers.

Briles was fired from Baylor in May of 2016 after an internal investigation into the university's handling of an extensive number of sexual assault accusations, including against players on the football team.

Three months later, Jackson invited Briles to his first training camp with the Browns and at the time said, "I'll learn from anybody if they can help us.''

The Browns had a number of former Baylor players coached by Briles, including quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Briles returned in October as a guest and took part in meetings and practice.

Jackson, who said at the time he was unfairly judged in his past before joining the Browns, told reporters about the importance of second chances.

Jackson, who was fired by the Browns in October of 2018, has yet to talk publicly about his decision to hire Briles at Grambling, but the interview from more than two years ago offers a glimpse of what he might have to say.

"I've gotten to know Coach Briles," Jackson said. "I'm always looking for different ways of doing things. What happened at Baylor's at Baylor.''

Jackson said he always liked how Briles thought on the football field, and the opportunity to learn about different coaching styles.

"I respect what you're saying (about character) and understand that trail, but, at the same time, everybody deserves an opportunity to do what they do,'' Jackson said. "I respect everybody's feeling and I don't condone anything ... but that's not for me to judge. Again, the opportunity to pick his brain ... and get to know him outside of all of that in a different capacity is what was important to me.''

Jackson even predicted Briles would make comeback as a coach. Little did he know in 2016 that he'd team up with him in 2022.

"I truly believe (Briles) is going to get back to doing what he does at some point in time,'' Jackson said. "We've all been kind of knocked down before, I have too. I've been unfairly judged before and judged correctly, too. I try not to do that with people. I try to take people for face value and I just know I've met him and have talked to him extensively and whatever's happened at Baylor, I'm not condoning or him being here says that we condone anything.''

