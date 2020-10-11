Hue Jackson: Haskins is not Rivera's guy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Dwayne Haskins drama continues in Washington, it's fair to wonder how much longer he'll be with the organization at this point.

Given that Haskins wasn't drafted by new head coach Ron Rivera, and hasn't done anything to show the coach he belongs as the starter (you know, since he was dropped all the way to third on the depth chart and all), it really would make the most sense to cut bait and keep this from being a distraction.

Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson had a similar sentiment when he joined The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan this past week.

"This is not his guy," Jackson said about Haskins. "He (Rivera) inherited him. He's gonna wanna go get his quarterback. That's what it turns into because the head coach has to believe that the guy can win for him. I don't care if it's Haskins or any other quarterback in the National Football League. If you come in as the head coach, and you're not happy at that position and the way it's performing and you don't think it's gonna ascend and be what you want it to be, the easiest thing to do is go draft your quarterback."

Clearly, you don't see someone as your future if you banish them to scout team reps in practice. Haskins was an ownership pick, and even former head coach Jay Gruden didn't think he was the right choice.

It makes little sense to drag this thing out.

Move on from Haskins and get what you can in return. Yes, that No. 15 pick has essentially been wasted, but wasting more time dragging out a failing relationship that clearly never had a shot at working is far worse.

Rivera came in to build a winner, and you can't win without a quarterback in this league.