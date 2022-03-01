Hue Jackson, Grambling State latest to learn Art Briles lesson - he's forever radioactive | Opinion

Everything that happened from the moment Art Briles was hired to be Grambling State’s offensive coordinator Thursday until the separation Monday wasn’t merely predictable, it was inevitable.

Just when you thought Football Man, Inc., had finally been cured of its obsession with redeeming the disgraced former Baylor coach, here came Hue Jackson taking his at-bat, thinking that he would be the one to finally convince the world that Briles was worth another chance.

But just as the best salesmen in the world would find it impossible to take dog food and convince anyone it’s filet mignon, even the most respected members of Football Man, Inc., cannot leverage their reputations to make hiring Briles seem acceptable. The difference between the two is the dog food salesmen wouldn’t have the ego to try.

There is nothing particularly new or profound about saying Briles cannot be hired in college football again. This was true on May 26, 2016 – the day Baylor got rid of Briles – and has remained true every day since. The facts of the sexual assault scandal at Baylor and Briles’ culpability in creating that culture within the football program were extremely bad then, and they’ve not gotten any better with age. He’s radioactive.

What’s remarkable is that Football Man, Inc., keeps trying to act as if it’s not so.

Let’s get this straight: Briles was not “canceled.” He was fired at Baylor because he didn’t fulfill his responsibilities in reporting sexual assault allegations, showed indifference and outright disregard toward player behavior that put women in danger and had no real sense of accountability when given an opportunity by the Baylor regents to defend himself.

Since then, Briles and his defenders have spent years spinning a yarn about how he was done wrong. Meanwhile, he will go so far as accepting the bare minimum of responsibility and support for women while avoiding the details of his culpability, hoping that will be sufficient to change the subject.

And yet, of course, what happened at Baylor was so heinous that reasonable people immediately understand Briles’ generic apology and vague admission of mistakes is not sufficient to warrant returning to the profession. That a full, detailed accounting of and atonement for his misdeeds has never happened points to one of two things: The details are so bad that he doesn’t think talking about them will help or he doesn’t actually think he did anything wrong.

If it’s the former, he’s forever unhireable. If it’s the latter, he’s forever unhireable but will at least be able to get over on a handful of saps every now and then. Hue Jackson, the new Grambling State coach, and athletics director Trayvean Scott were apparently pretty easy marks.

In 2017, Briles was briefly hired as an assistant coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League where his longtime friend June Jones was the head coach. An uproar ensued, and 12 hours later the franchise changed its mind. The team’s CEO, Scott Mitchell, admitted it was a bad decision.

“I think we got wrapped up a little bit too much in the inner sanctum of football discussions and forgot about very important things like our standing in the community and how this reflects upon the franchise,” he said.

Of course, Football Man, Inc., had not yet learned its lesson. In 2019, former Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson wanted to hire Briles as offensive coordinator. But once word got out, another backlash flared, and the school’s administration had to step in and stop it.

“He is a man that seemed sincere and humble in his interview and personally he committed no crime,” the since-fired Hopson wrote in a statement disagreeing with the decision. “He may not have acted in the proper protocol but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss!”

When the bar is lowered to that degree — and Briles still isn’t an acceptable hire to make on a college campus — you’d think that would be the signal for Football Man, Inc., to finally quit trying.

But somehow, Jackson and Scott overlooked all that and figured whatever criticism might come their way, they could not pass up an opportunity to hire a 66-year-old coach whose offense was unstoppable a decade ago.

If either of them was surprised about the circus that unfolded since last Thursday around their program, or what had to happen Monday, the great Grambling renaissance they’re trying to engineer is probably already dead on arrival.

When you attach your name to Briles, he consumes your program. He is a gravitational force of unnecessary problems, and it is arrogant and delusional to think there’s an easier way when every bit of evidence suggests this is how it will go down with him every time.

Beyond that, neither Briles nor anyone seeking to hire him on the college level has demonstrated why he deserves another chance. There’s always something to be said for redemption, but that is an earned value, not a right.

Even after he was hired at Grambling, Briles’ interview with local television station KTAL yielded a head-scratching answer to the very obvious issue of what he’d have done differently at Baylor.

“That’s a huge question,” he said. “Just make sure that everyone is on the same page about what they’re doing, when they’re doing it, how to report, and how to protect students and everybody involved. Like I said, we’re still learning. I’m still learning. I’m kinda a good soldier so to speak, you tell me what to do I’m gonna do it, that’s just what I’ve always done. So hopefully, you know, I’ve learned people need to recognize the places, polices and procedures that are there and understand the space that every individual deserves.”

If this is all the self-reflection Briles can muster six years removed from one of the biggest scandals in the modern history of college sports, the only conclusion to be drawn is that he will never escape the echo chamber Football Man, Inc., built around him, nor will he ever understand why this keeps happening.

It’s hard to blame Briles for trying to get these jobs when there are still people in the sport gullible enough to think they can make it work without stepping into an inferno. But by now, it shouldn’t be hard to figure out that the outcome is going to be the same every time.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Dan Wolken on Twitter @DanWolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hue Jackson, Grambling State latest to learn Art Briles lesson