Hue Jackson challenges Kenny Britt to 'step up'

Kenny Britt got called into his boss's office.

The Browns receiver told reporters Thursday Cleveland coach Hue Jackson brought Britt into his office and told him, "man-to-man," to be the leader the team needs him to be.

"Yeah, man-to-man,'' Britt said, via Cleveland.com. "I mean, he wants me to step up, bring more energy to practice and to the field, on and off the field and in the classroom. Because we're leading down a path that we didn't believe we were going to go.

"0-2 is not where we wanted to be, and it's not where we're going to stay and as long as do the little things and the small things that we've been missing the last two games, I believe that we can be a contender in this league.''

Britt, who signed with the Browns in March as a free agent, has just two catches for 15 yards and had a key drop in a 21-18 loss to the Steelers in the season opener.

"I've challenged him that he needs to step up and make plays, and I think he will,'' Jackson said Thursday. "I really do. This is where we are. We've got to make some plays, and we understand that these are the guys we have. And Kenny is the elder statesman in that room, and I think he'll raise up and help lead these young guys, and we'll go play good this week."

The Browns need someone to step up in the receiving corps with Corey Coleman, who caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, out at least eight weeks with a broken hand.

Britt, a nine-year veteran coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, was supposed to help improve a Browns offense that ranked 31st last season. The Browns are 18th in total offense and 24th in points scored after two games this season.





"We all need to come together to pick up the slack because we know how important (Coleman) is to this offense and to this receiver room," Britt said, via the Browns website. "We all just have to band together and be operating as one unit.

"I'm always up to any challenge, he added. "I've always been a competitive person. If the coaches want me to go out there and kick the ball down the field, I'll go out there and do it.