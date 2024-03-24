Hudson's Nicholas Sorrow leads All-County wrestling selections

HUDSON — Hudson head coach Scott Marry spent Thursday in Kansas City watching one of his former wrestlers compete in the NCAA Division I national championships.

Now a senior at Michigan State, Jordan Hamdan, the only Tigers to win four state championships and one of only two Lenawee County wrestlers to achieve the state sweep (Brandon Chesher of Adrian 1993-96), wrapped up his career for the Spartans going 0-2 in the NCAAs and finishing 75-49.

Hudson's Nicholas Sorrow (120) gets his hand raised after winning the MHSAA Division 4 state championship at Ford Field.

Marry is hopefully to make a return trip in a few years to see Nichoals Sorrow continue his career.

"They are parallel," Marry said. "They are very similar styles and built a lot a like."

With Hamdan wrapping up his wrestling at MSU, he's going be around the wrestling room a bit more in Hudson to help the now two-time Lenawee County Wrestler of the Year, Sorrow, reach his full potential.

Along with Hamdan at times, Sorrow will have state champion Julien Kimling, state runner-up Colt Perry and state qualifier Owen Loop to spar with every day.

"They're growing up together over the years and making each other better," Marry said. "That's only going to help Nick."

Sorrow is a tactician who eats, sleeps and breathes wrestling. With a record of 102-2, it's hard at times for Marry to believe he has him for another two seasons.

"He's not at a sophomore level," Marry said. "This kid can't even drive yet and he's already preparing for this summer to wrestle out in Vegas and Fargo."

With the start to the career Sorrow has had, there's pressure facing him to finish the job these next two seasons.

However, the pressure stands about as much of a chance as the rest of the Division 4 wrestlers in his weight class (106 in 2023 and 120 in 2024).

"He doesn't worry about pressure," Marry said. "This kid is special. He told me there isn't an ounce of shame in his body. I'll never forget that. He's all about the person before the wrestler. He's special."

The mindset is something he received from his family. His mother, Kristen, is a nurse practitioner and his father, Ron, is an oral surgeon. His brother Chris Sorrow is a wrestler for Marry's son Derrik Marry at Siena Heights.

"They are awesome people," Marry said. "Very smart people, strong with their family and such good souls. They are also very competitive. He gets a lot of good traits from them."

Marry's goal for Sorrow for these next two seasons isn't necessarily to win two more state titles, but to have him ready to compete at the next level right away.

"He needs to grow a little bit," Marry said. "We don't want him to go to college small. At that level, it's all about strength and conditioning and flexibility to go along with the skill set.

"It's a little puzzling to get them ready for the college grind. Especially in the Big Ten, which is where I think he wants to be, because in the Big Ten you're either a national champ or you're going to lose once or twice. You're either the man or you've got to beat the man."

All-County

Wrestler of the Year: So. Nicholas Sorrow, Hudson

Coach of the Year: Scott Marry, Hudson

First Team

106: Nate Arntz, Clinton

113: Malaki Mosher, Madison

120: Colt Perry, Hudson

126: Nicholas Sorrow, Hudson

132 Julien Kimling, Hudson

138: Connor Younts, Clinton

144: Cole Marry, Hudson

150: Coy Perry, Hudson

157: Austin Marry, Hudson

165: Jalonn Borders, Madison

175: Logan Ryan, Hudson

190: Bryce Randolph, Clinton

215: Wyatt Hicks, Clinton

285: Logan Russell, Madison

Girls: Faith Blackburn, Clinton

Second Team

106: Jaxton Kimling, Hudson

113: Diego Orozco, Adrian

120: Chase Clark, Hudson

126: Braylon Long, Clinton

132: Gage Rothman, Blissfield

138: Lukas Leonard, Madison

144: Maurice Ames, Clinton

150: Cliff Jones, Clinton

157: Jacob Pickford, Hudson

165: Jaxon Whittemore, Addison

175: John Breckel, Adrian

190: Barron Mansfield, Hudson

215: Max Bledsoe, Tecumseh

285: Hamza Rafferty, Clinton

Girls: Arayah Tindall, Madison

Honorable Mention

ADDISON: Mike Beard, Caleb Potts, Iverson Espinoza-Rojo, Byron Creech, Joe Clark

ADRIAN: Micah Blaker, Cameron Trevino, Khristyan Young, David Aranda, Nehemiah Vasquez, Jace Miller, Chance Lowell

BLISSFIELD: Jude Rosas, Sean Samuels

CLINTON: Zach Taylor, Annabelle Howard, Dylan Badge

HUDSON: Grace Miller, Owen Loop, Cameron Miller

MADISON: Lucas Dopp, Paul McClure, Landon Mohr

MORENCI: Zachary Martinez, Anthony Perez

ONSTED: Teagan Cunningham, Dylan England

SAND CREEK: Wyatt Fox, Jacob Schamburger, Gavin Marks, Daniel Meckley

TECUMSEH: Wyatt Andrews

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Hudson's Nicholas Sorrow Lenawee County Wrestler of the Year