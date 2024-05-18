Thanks to a 3-run home run from Arkansas junior catcher Hudson White in the top of the eighth inning, the Texas A&M baseball team was doubled up by its rival to even the three-game set.

The No. 4 Aggies (43-11, 18-11 SEC) lost 6-3 against the No. 2 Razorbacks (43-11, 20-9) on Friday night at Blue Bell Park. With a walk-off walk by senior first baseman Ted Burton in the bottom of the 11th inning, Texas A&M won 1-0 in a pitchers' duel Thursday evening.

With 2 runs in the first frame of Game 2, the Aggies appeared poised to seize the series victory. The Razorbacks responded with a single run in the second and third innings to tie the game.

Texas A&M reclaimed the advantage with 1 run in the bottom half of the third. Arkansas evened the score again with 1 in the sixth. Then White put the Razorbacks ahead for good with a go-ahead homer.

The Aggies will attempt to win the series in the regular season finale Saturday at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Hudson White's go-ahead homer leads No. 2 Arkansas baseball team past No. 4 Texas A&M