Hudson-Smith and Hughes pull out of Europeans

Matthew Hudson-Smith is defending European 400m champion [Getty Images]

European 400m record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith and sprinters Zharnel Hughes, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake have withdrawn from the British team for the European Athletics Championships.

Hudson-Smith improved his own mark in his season opener in Oslo last week but the 29-year-old has opted to skip the Europeans and instead focus on training before the Olympics in Paris.

World bronze medallist Hughes was seen limping after his 100m race in Jamaica on Saturday, although no details of any injury have been confirmed by British Athletics.

Lansiquot's absence and Daryll Neita's decision to focus on the 200m and the 4x100m relay means Amy Hunt will now contest the women's 100m as well as the relay while Aleeya Sibbons will join the relay squad.

The championships in Rome start on Friday, 7 June and take place over six days.

The British team also features world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson.

However, 1500m world champion Josh Kerr and reigning 1500m European champion Laura Muir are among those who had already announced they would not compete.