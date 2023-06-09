Hudson offensive lineman Tommy Ricard commits to Virginia Tech

Hudson's Tommy Ricard, left, has announced he will continue his football career at Virginia Tech.

Tommy Ricard is off to Never Never Land — or at least to the college that plays those lyrics before every game.

The Hudson offensive lineman announced via Twitter he has committed to Virginia Tech as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Committed to Virginia Tech! Thank you God for putting me in this position and blessing me so much every day. Can’t wait to get to work Hokie Nation!@HokiesFB @CoachPryVT @Crook_VT @RollHudFootball pic.twitter.com/bKESYUu6jn — Tommy Ricard (@tommy_ricard) May 24, 2023

Rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, Ricard received offers from at least 14 different schools, including Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, West Virginia and host of Mid-American Conference colleges.

Listed at 6-3 and 275 pounds, Ricard played left tackle for the Explorers in 2022, helping Hudson reach a Division II regional final before losing to Archbishop Hoban.

Along with guard Jake Clapper, Ricard will be one of two returning starters on the line this fall for Hudson.

