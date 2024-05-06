[Getty Images]

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Jermaine Jenas says Callum Hudson-Odoi is "back to his best" after his two goals fired Nuno Espirito Santo's side to victory over Sheffield United, edging them closer to Premier League survival.

Hudson-Odoi struggled with injuries during his time at Chelsea, but is enjoying a consistent run in the Forest starting XI and has remained fit throughout the season.

"It was Callum Hudson-Odoi who shone for Forest," Jenas told Match of the Day. "The quality was there to see.

"So much has been spoken about him. Technically it's an incredible finish for the first goal on the bounce - a bit of top spin and bend it to get it into that corner, it's a real quality finish.

"Every time he came down the left hand side he sat [Jayden] Bogle down.

"To see him back at his best in a Forest shirt is great to see. He had his injuries at Chelsea - a ruptured Achilles - and he got off to a bit of a slower start at Forest.

"But once he gets the starts - 14 starts now he's had - everything then starts to come from that."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright added: "You're just hoping now he can get a run if Forest stay up and show us what he's really capable of."

Watch Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer