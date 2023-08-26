Hudson Hutcheson tosses 4 TDs as Frenship football rolls in opening win over Coronado

WOLFFORTH — The Frenship offense picked up where it left off last season, humming in a 45-26 win over Coronado at Peoples Bank Stadium to start the year. The Tigers, who averaged 35.5 points per game in 2022, scored the first 28 points of the game en route to the dominant victory.

Highlights

For his first varsity reception, sophomore Chase Campbell adjusted and got two feet down for a 30-yard touchdown on Frenship's first drive. Not to be outdone, junior Leyton Stone laid out for a full-extension grab for a 38-yard score on the following possession after an onside kick recovery.

The Tigers scored on their first four drives, including another catch by Stone on the first play of the second quarter.

Frenship quarterback Hudson Hutcheson, who had his worst game against Coronado last year, showed how far he's progressed. He threw four TDs and added a run to the highlight reel. He showed speed on a 49-yard scramble late in the third quarter that put the Tigers up 45-12.

Frenship’s Leyton Stone (17) scores a touchdown against Coronado in a non-district football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.

Notes and quotes

Frenship coach Jay Northcutt on the receiver depth: "I don't know that we're deeper, but I don't know that we've dropped off, at all. The experience that we're bringing to the table, that makes us even better, I think. Brooks Roberson, he's another one that I think's under the radar that's gonna end up being a guy that you guys are gonna want to interview at some point.

"Tonight it was kind of our outside receivers that got a lot of the touches. Some weeks it's like that; some weeks it's the insides that get it."

Frenship receiver Chase Campbell on his varsity debut: "I've been waiting for it all summer. All summer I knew I'd have a big game. It was the first drive, I saw the play call and I knew it was going up. As soon as I scored, I was ready to celebrate. … Of course I was a little nervous, first game, big, home stage. I knew there was gonna be a lot of people here. But I knew I wasn't scared. I knew what I could do. And I know I've got brothers that are gonna fight with me."

Coronado coach D.J. Mann on the team's first game: "We had some kids show that they can make plays — some kids that we didn't expect to make a play today. … We proved that we can move the ball against a really big, good (Class) 6A ballclub. We've just got to get some stops. We've got to get off the field on third down, that killed us."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hudson Hutcheson tosses 4 TDs as Frenship football rolls over Coronado