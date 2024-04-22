Hudson Greer mulling fall visits to Alabama, Creighton, Arizona

NORWALK, Calif. – The No. 42 prospect in the class of 2025, Texas-based wing Hudson Greer already has plenty of college options. There are some schools, however, that are emerging from the pack.

Rivals recently caught up with Greer to discuss where things stand in his process and which schools are in line to receive official visits this fall.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I really want to save a visit for the fall, specifically with Arizona. I might take another unofficial to Creighton. We’ll have to see about that. Hopefully, I’ll be visiting Alabama as well.”

ON ARIZONA:

“I’ve been talking to them for a while. I’d say going back to, like, last spring. That’s when we really started talking and building our relationship. Tommy Lloyd and (assistant coach) Jack Murphy are doing a great job, They are just all over it with me, texting me on game days and all that, Jack Murphy, he likes to run his mile. That’s his thing to do, and he will send me a video talking to me while he’s running almost every day … especially on game days. He’s outside running with his phone and he’s like, ‘It’s game day.’ I see Arizona as a great opportunity with those coaches, They love to get up and down. The stadium is amazing, too. It’s always a packed house."

ON ALABAMA:

“With Alabama, it’s the way they have their wings fly around and get downhill and shoot the 3, too. Those are all good things I love to do. Then having those bigs that float around the 3-point line and set screens for you is an awesome opportunity.”

ON CREIGHTON:

“They use Baylor Scheierman as an example for me and show me how they use him. No offense to Baylor, but I’m more athletic than he is. That’s no offense, either, because he’s a better shooter. I’ll give him his credit. I could be in that role, though, flying around and being a wing, coming off screens – pick and pop.”

ON IF HE MONITORS THE WORK EACH SCHOOL DOES IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL:

“It’s definitely something I watch but I feel like I can come in and make an impact no matter what. I feel like I can make an impact whether I start as a freshman or come off the bench as a freshman. I don’t really care about that. I just want to go to a program that is going to develop me and make me a better player.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Arizona feels to have made a particularly strong impression on Greer, so his eventual fall visit to Tucson feels like a signpost moment. That said, it’s still early and a number of other schools, most notably Creighton, are serious players as well.

It’s too early to log an official prediction on where the four-star might land, but the Wildcats and Bluejays figure to be in the fight until the final bell.