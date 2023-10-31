Hudson graduate Harry Bailey begins run as Adrian College interim head football coach

ADRIAN — As the story goes, it took some convincing to get Harry Bailey to go out for football.

"He didn't play until his junior year of high school," said Hudson coach Dan Rogers. "I think he golfed and played club hockey. I finally got him to come out for football and he was good."

After two stellar years with the Tigers, he impressed enough to earn a spot at Adrian College as a linebacker. He started his final two seasons, was named a captain in his senior year and earned First Team All-MIAA honors.

"He caught on so well," Rogers said. "He was like having another coach out there on the field. He loved the game and it didn't surprise me he went on to play (at Adrian College)."

Harry Bailey

After six years of playing football and graduating in 2009, Bailey returned to Hudson and helped out for a season, coaching defense and special teams as the Tigers made it to the Division 7 state championship game, falling to Traverse City St. Francis.

After one season coaching the Tigers, he moved on to join coach Jim Deere's coaching staff at Adrian College and has remained on staff, becoming offensive coordinator and now interim head coach after Deere stepped down last week.

Saturday Bailey began his tenure as head coach in a 34-21 loss to MIAA rival Albion.

"It's been a long week," Bailey said. "It was unexpected last week and I thought the team handled the adversity very well. I liked the way we came out and fought, especially in the second half down 21-0 and gave us a chance to win."

Bailey has spent his whole life in Lenawee County, playing for the Tigers and Bulldogs and also coaching the same two programs.

Adrian College senior linebacker Harry Bailey (30) tackles Albion’s Aaron Baker after Baker caught a pass.

"It's an honor," Bailey said. "This is the school I played for. I don't know much else. I coached at (Hudson) for one year and have been here since. I love the program and I'm proud to be a part of it and I'm proud to lead it right now."

Coming from Hudson, Bailey has coaching sort of engrained in his DNA.

He's played for coach Chris Luma and Rogers and for the same program that's produced other great coaches like Scott Marry, Casey Randolph and Joshua Lindeman.

Even his mother, Kelly Bailey, has five state championships to her name in competitive cheer, including four straight in Division 8.

"Playing here and growing up in Hudson," Rogers said. "It teaches you about life and life lessons. Every that's here is coaching to pass that on and help these young men become better in life. It's not just wins and losses and that's what you get coming from Hudson.

"They're doing it for the right reasons. It's bigger than wins and losses."

For Bailey, he has two more weeks to gain his first head coaching win against defending MIAA champion Alma at home and then on the road at Olivet.

"We're just trying to keep building on what we're doing," Bailey said. "We've had a great week and a half of practice and got some things going in the right way. Let's keep the momentum rolling and do things the right way."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Hudson's Harry Bailey begins run as Adrian College head coach