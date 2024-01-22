Hudson Fasching with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Hudson Fasching (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 01/21/2024
The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game.
Trae Young suffered the injury after taking a charge in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Cavaliers
Purdy continues to bust narratives about him, including his perceived inability to lead a comeback. Now his naysayers will have dig for something new in their arsenal of slights.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
The Ravens turned a game that was tied at halftime into complete domination.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
The No. 1 offensive tackle of the Class of 2023 is heading to his home state.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
