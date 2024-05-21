Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial top Menomonie regional meet

Track and field regional meets were held around the state Monday, including in Menomonie where most Big Rivers teams competed in a Division 1 regional. Hudson topped the team scores on the boys side by a wide margin while Eau Claire Memorial won the girls meet.

Hudson’s 142 points in the boys competition put them nearly 30 points in front of second-place Chippewa Falls which had 116. New Richmond came in third with 107.5 and Memorial had 106.5, good for fourth.

Memorial had 136 points on the girls side and Hudson came in second with 131. Chippewa Falls had 110, good for third, Menomonie’s 78 placed them fourth and Eau Claire North came in fifth with 77.

Chippewa Falls didn’t top either regional but had plenty of stand out individual performances. Junior Ava Krista had a dominant day, winning the high jump, long jump and triple jump competitions.

On the boys side, the Cardinals had the top two finishers on the 400 meter dash in Sam Hebert and Ethan Faschingbauer. Jackson LeMay’s 21.89 run won him the 200 meter dash. Lemay, Heber and Faschingbauer along with Carter Bowe also teamed up to win the 4x400 relay.

Memorial had some standout individuals as well. On the girls side, Memorial’s Gracie Berglund won the 100 meter dash, Raya Shaw won the 400 and the pair teamed up with Alexa Pluth and Morgan Dewey to win the 4x400 relay.

Full results can be found at pttiming.com. Per the WIAA’s tournament procedure, “The first four finishers in each event from each regional shall qualify for sectional competition.”

Fall Creek has strong showing in ColfaxIn Division 3, Fall Creek had a resounding sweep in the boys and girls meets at Colfax. The girls team scored 170 — second place Clear Lake had 96 — and the boys team had 165 which was 79 points clear of second place Boyceville.

Rebecca Sturz had a standout day for the Crickets, winning the 100 and 200 meter dash while also winning the 4x200 relay along with Alena Sanfelippo, Rylee Winsand and Reese Lucken.

Sanfelippo dominated the field events, winning the pole vault, triple jump and long jump.

Isaac Steinke had a strong showing on the boys side, winning the 110 and 300 meter hurdles while coming in second in shot put.

Regis had a strong trio finishing near or at the top of several events in Evrett Tait, Alex Figy and Ian Andrews. The trio, along with sophomore Austin Rideout, won both the 4x200 and 4x100 relays

They also made up the top three in the 100 meter, Figy taking the gold, Tait coming in second and Andrews coming in third.

Full results can be found on wiaa.org.

Bloomer dominates girls regional, Stanley-Boyd tops boys team standingsBloomer hosted a Division 2 regional and dominated on the girls side, scoring 175.5 points. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau scored 103, Elk Mound had 99 and Stanley-Boyd rounded out the top four with 98.5.

Ciara Hartman led the way for the Blackhawks, winning the 1600 and 3200 meter run with plenty of time to spare. She also won the 4x800 meter relay with Briella and Aliya Hartman as well as Sophie Strand.

Stanley-Boyd won the boys side with 117 points, 3.5 points clear of second place G-E-T. Arcadia had 108 and Elk Mound had 106 to finish out the top four.

Full results can be found at pttiming.com.