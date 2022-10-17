Hudson Clark earns SEC co-defensive player of the week honors

Hudson Clark has been an accommodating player all season long for Arkansas.

He recently moved from cornerback to safety to offset recent injuries to the unit. That move paid off, as he had a career day at BYU last Saturday.

The junior from Dallas, Texas made a career-high 11 tackles and recorded his first interception since the 2020 season in Arkansas’ 52-35 win over BYU, which lead him to be awarded the SEC co-defensive player of the week.

Here is what the SEC said about Clark’s game on Saturday:

Anchored Arkansas’ defense in a 52-35 win over BYU, finishing with a team and career-high 11 stops, including four solo tackles, with one interception and one fumble recovery.

Clark is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders (Virginia DB Jonas Sanker) this season to record 10+ tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Made a crucial interception at the ARK32 with 2:22 left in the second quarter to keep the Cougars from scoring before half and give possession back to the Razorbacks, leading to an eventual touchdown for a 31-21 lead to close the half.

Recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that knocked 10:29 off the clock, sealing the Razorback win.

Part of a Razorback defense that forced three BYU turnovers, including BYU’s first two lost fumbles of the season.

Entering the game, BYU had only turned the ball over twice all season. Helped Arkansas become the first SEC team to win in Provo since 2000.

Through seven games, Clark has made 28 stops, forced two fumbles, and recorded one interception.

