How Hudson Card’s first start at Texas compares to the previous quarterbacks
The new era of Texas football got off to a scorching start on Saturday. Literally.
No. 21 Texas and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette were battling over 100 degree heat in Austin to kick off the 2021 season. The Longhorns played very sound football and controlled the game in all three phases, ultimately defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns by 20 points.
It was Steve Sarkisian’s head coaching debut for Texas and redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card’s first career start. After a shaky first drive to begin the game, Sarkisian and Card found their groove and seemingly moved the ball down the field with ease.
Card played roughly three and a half quarters and finished with 224 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Most importantly, he protected the football. Texas’ offense did not turn the ball over once in the season opener.
Next, Card will have to make his first road start in a hostile environment at Arkansas on Sept. 11. It’s certainly realistic to expect growing pains with a young and inexperienced quarterback under center, but his first performance against Louisiana proved that Texas has a promising future with Card leading the way.
Here’s how Texas’ last several quarterbacks fared in their first career start.
Case McCoy
Thomas Campbell-US Presswire
Sept. 17, 2011 vs. UCLA 12/15 (80.8%), 168 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
David Ash
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 8, 2011 vs. Oklahoma (co-started at QB alongside Case McCoy) 11/20 (55.0%), 107 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
Tyrone Swoops
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 6, 2014 vs. BYU 20/31 (64.5%), 176 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Jerrod Heard
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 12, 2015 vs. Rice 4/7 (57.1%), 120 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Shane Buechele
Chris Covatta/Getty Images
Sept. 4, 2016 vs. Notre Dame 16/26 (61.5%), 280 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
Sam Ehlinger
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 9, 2017 vs. San Jose State 15/27 (55.6%), 222 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions
Hudson Card
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 4, 2021 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette 14/21 (66.7%), 224 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions