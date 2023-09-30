Huddersfield Town 1-1 Ipswich Town: Tractor Boys go top and deny Darren Moore first win

Darren Moore has drawn both of his first two games in charge of Huddersfield

Brandon Williams headed in a late equaliser to earn Championship highfliers Ipswich Town a point while denying Darren Moore a first win as Huddersfield Town boss.

Moore, who secured a point in his first game in charge of the Terriers after succeeding Neil Warnock in midweek, looked like he might snatch all three after Delano Burgzorg cut in and drilled a low shot past Vaclav Hladky just after the hour.

They might have made sure had Josh Koroma and Jack Rudoni not been denied in each half respectively by Hladky.

However, Williams spectacularly met a cross three minutes from time to square the game after Lee Nicholls had denied Freddie Ladapo with a remarkable reaction save.

It was enough to take Ipswich to the top of the Championship, albeit Leicester City have the chance to unseat them again when they face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow lunchtime.

