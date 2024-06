Jonathan Hogg is 14th in Huddersfield's list of all-time appearance makers [Rex Features]

Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg has signed a new one-year deal.

The 35-year-old defensive midfielder has made 373 appearances for the Terriers since joining from Watford in 2013.

"I'm extremely pleased to have Jonathan as part of our group next season," boss Michael Duff told the club website.

"I was lucky enough to play at a good level until my late thirties, so know the impact and difference that can be made through experience and leadership."