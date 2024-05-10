Huddersfield boss Breitenreiter leaves after relegation

Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter has left by mutual consent following the club's relegation from the Championship.

The German took over in February after Darren Moore was sacked but won just two of his 13 games as the Terriers were relegated to League One on the final day of the regular season last Saturday.

Before their relegation was confirmed, he criticised the pre-season that veteran boss Neil Warnock had presided over last summer and said the team lacked unity.

His exit means they are looking for a sixth permanent manager since Carlos Corberan left in July 2022.

The club said in a statement: "Positive discussions were held between the club and Andre regarding the future. However, with time it became evident that it was in the best interest of both parties to amicably part ways."

Owner Kevin Nagle added: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with Andre over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

“Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach."

More to follow.

