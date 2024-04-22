Huddersfield back Halsall signs new three-year deal

Sam Halsall has scored five tries in four games for Huddersfield Giants so far this season [SWPix.com]

Huddersfield Giants outside back Sam Halsall has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2027 season.

The 22-year-old joined from Wigan Warriors ahead of last season and has gone on to make 21 appearances for the club.

During his first season, Halsall scored eight tries for the Giants, including a hat-trick against Castleford.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me, there was no doubt in my mind where I wanted to play, they put a lot of belief in me," he said.

"It was a challenging move first of all, but the proposal came from Huddersfield and it was a chance for me to gain more playing time and I've never looked back."

Halsall has scored five tries in four games for Huddersfield so far this season but has has an injury-interrupted campaign, with his most recent appearance coming at the end of March.

"The injury halted my progress slightly," he added. "I came in for four games, performed pretty well and then had a slight injury which meant I missed the Catalans game, but I'm working hard to get back in."