Hubert Davis watches UNC Basketball commit on Tuesday

As the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for the regular-season finale against Duke on Saturday, head coach Hubert Davis took some time to visit a commit this week.

Davis was in attendance for 2024 commit Drake Powell’s playoff game on Tuesday night. Powell’s Northwood team took down Franklinton 59-49 to advance in the NCHSAA playoffs as the top seed.

Powell had a big performance for Northwood, scoring 17 points in the first half and has continued his hot play. He did so in front of his former coach, giving him potentially a sign of what is to come later on when he gets on UNC’s campus.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis is in the house tonight to watch Tar Heels' Class of 2024 commit Drake Powell, a junior at Northwood. — Chatham News + Record Sports (@ChathamNRSports) February 28, 2023

The forward is one of four players currently committed to North Carolina’s 2024 class which ranks No. 1 at the moment. Powell is joined by Elliott Cadeau, Ian Jackson and James Brown.

Since committing in 2022, Powell has really upped his stock and should see a boost in the rankings potentially in future updates. The 6-foot-5, 170-pound Powell is currently a four-star recruit on 247Sports.

