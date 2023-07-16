Hubert Davis, UNC basketball program on recruiting trail

With the evaluation periods open again here in June, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff had a busy last week watching recruits. The Peach Jam took home the headlines, as it always does, but there was action on other circuits as well.

And that continues on this weekend.

Davis and his staff are in Las Vegas to watch more potential recruiting targets, getting some action in for the second evaluation period. Per Indiana beat writer Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com, the Tar Heels were one of the schools in attendance to watch Compton Magic play against Team Final on Saturday.

Also in attendance was Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, and Houston among other programs.

The most notable recruit in that matchup is five-star power forward Koa Peat who has an offer from North Carolina already. The Arizona native is a big-time recruit in the 2025 class and heard from UNC early on in the open period.

