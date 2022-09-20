Hubert Davis, UNC basketball program visiting key 2024 target

The UNC basketball program is starting to turn its attention to prospects in the 2024 class as that recruiting cycle is starting to heat up. Hubert Davis and his staff have identified the top targets they want to pursue and even have visits scheduled with some of them for the Fall.

But with the live evaluation period open again, the Tar Heels wasted no time visiting prospects.

Among the prospects they ventured out to see was five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Combine Academy product drew a big crowd this week as UNC, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, and Louisville were in to see him during the open period per Circuit Scouting:

The following schools will be at Combine Academy (NC) this upcoming week to see 2024 5 ⭐️ Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) – North Carolina

– Duke

– Kentucky

– Kansas

– Arizona

– Texas

– Louisville @CombineMbb @blessedKristi — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 18, 2022

Flowers is a prospect who earned an offer from UNC last month and is setting up visits for the Fall with interest in making it to Chapel Hill.

The recruit said he got emotional when he received the UNC offer which bodes as good news for the Tar Heels moving forward. He’s a prospect we will keep an eye on moving forward for the Tar Heels.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire