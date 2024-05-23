Hubert Davis, UNC basketball bolster frontcourt with addition of Vanderbilt transfer

North Carolina has secured a commitment from Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin, bolstering the Tar Heels’ frontcourt in the absence of Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound rising junior announced his decision on social media Thursday, making him the second transfer portal addition for the Tar Heels this offseason following Belmont sharpshooter Cade Tyson’s commitment on April 28.

Lubin will join graduate student Jae’Lyn Withers and rising junior Jalen Washington, UNC’s returning frontcourt players, and should make an immediate impact.

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Ven-Allen Lubin (2) posts up against Florida Gators guard Will Richard (5) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Last season, Lubin averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Vanderbilt and shot 50% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. In the last two games of his sophomore year, against Florida and Arkansas, he recorded a combined 46 points, 21 rebounds and five steals. Lubin is an efficient scorer — he shot 72.8% around the rim last season — who can create mismatches on the floor. He is also athletic and relentless on the offensive glass, making him a versatile and productive player.

Vanderbilt head coach and UNC legend Jerry Stackhouse was fired in March. Lubin entered the transfer portal just before the May 1 deadline. The forward is a key transfer pickup for head coach Hubert Davis, who has pursued and failed to recruit a long list of big men in the portal, including Oumar Ballo, Clifford Omoruyi and Jonas Aidoo over the past several weeks.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against Alabama in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Before Vanderbilt, Lubin played for Notre Dame, averaging 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in the 2022-23 season. He was selected for the USA U19 National Team, where he played alongside incoming Tar Heel and 5-star recruit Ian Jackson in the FIBA World Cup. Coming out of high school, Lubin was ranked as the No. 12 power forward and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports Composite.