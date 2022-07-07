Hubert Davis, UNC assistants watching G.G. Jackson

With the live evaluation periods finally here in July, the UNC Basketball program is on the road to watch recruits in future classes. And they wasted no time watching their prized recruit, five-star forward G.G. Jackson.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistants were on hand in Kansas City to watch Jackson play in the Nike EYBL event. 247Sports recruiting analyst Kevin Flaherty tweeted out that he spotted the coaches watching Jackson.

This comes just a few days after On3 reporter Jamie Shaw wrote on the possibility that Jackson could reclassify or decommit and join South Carolina. Jackson called those “rumors” on an Instagram live.

North Carolina coaches, including head coach Hubert Davis, were on hand to watch GG Jackson, the No. 1 player in the @247recruiting rankings. — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) July 7, 2022

Jackson’s game has really ascended over the past year and he’s claimed the top spot in recruiting rankings. That’s great news for UNC who have two five-star recruits already committed headlined by Jackson.

Despite the recruit calling the report a rumor, the Tar Heels are trying to make sure his commitment is solid. And sending out the head coach and assistants to see him is never a bad thing.

