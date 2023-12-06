What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to UConn

North Carolina couldn’t make a run in the second half on Tuesday night, falling to UConn in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden 87-76.

The loss moves UNC to 7-2 overall on the season. And while you don’t want losses, falling to the No. 5 team in the country isn’t the worst thing. The Tar Heels were able to hang with UConn in the first half but just ran out of gas as the Huskies pulled away.

This was a good test for the Tar Heels as they continued through their tough non-conference schedule. They get a break coming up before playing Kentucky in Atlanta on December 16th. They still have Oklahoma and Charleston Southern before ACC ramps up in 2024.

Before we look too far ahead, let’s see what Hubert Davis had to say about his team’s loss on Tuesday night.

On UConn's three-point shooting

Hubert Davis on UConn: "This is the best they've shot from the 3 this season." — Evan Rodriguez (@EvanRodriguezCT) December 6, 2023

On takeaways from loss to UConn

“Well, I’m upset that we lost, but it’s eight games in and it’s encouraging. From my standpoint, how much we can get better, and how much more we can grow. And so that’s the encouraging part. And we are going to get better.”

Via Inside Carolina

On RJ Davis' second half

“You know, RJ is RJ. He’s been that way for four years straight. And he’s one of our leaders, and not just on the court, but off the court as well. His ability to shoot and create for others, is a huge bonus for us. The way that he played in the game, especially scoring the basketball in the second half, helped us get it to a point where we’re (down) to five or six points.”

Via Inside Carolina

On rebounding struggles

“It’s both. I want to be one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the country. Every day we talk about three, four and five, get to the offensive glass. So to be able to get second chance opportunities. That’s just something I believe in and on the defensive end, just boxing out and making contact first and limiting teams to one shot every possession. That’s just huge rebounding, if you can win that battle you’re going to put yourself in a position with whomever you play. We’ve got to do a better job boxing out and making contact. And then once making contact, getting those loose balls and second tips around the rim and around the free throw line and doing a better job getting to the offensive glass. Getting more than just Armando and Harrison.”

Via Inside Carolina

On the team since season opener

“I think we’ve gotten better every day. I just do, I think we’re getting better and have grown each and every practice and game. These next 10 days, they’ve got finals, but it’s also an opportunity to work on us. Over the last month, specifically over the last, and this is something that I told the team in the last two and a half weeks we’ve been practicing, but we’ve been preparing for games. Now we have an opportunity to practice on us over the next 10 days. So I’m really excited about getting back and doing that.”

Via Inside Carolina

