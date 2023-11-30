What Hubert Davis said after UNC Basketball’s win over Tennessee

The North Carolina Tar Heels hosted No.10 Tennessee Wednesday night, and they sent fans home with biscuits, largely due to their 61 points scored in the first half.

Despite blowing out the Vols 61-39 in the first period, wrapping up the win wasn’t as easy as advertised. They did win by 8 with a final score 100-92, but concern still echoed with the team inability to keep a large lead.

Even with the blown lead, it was still another notable win that can be useful come selection Sunday. The game also showed that UNC can compete with the best of them and how unstoppable their offense can be even against one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

After the dominating win, Hubert Davis met with the media to go over what went right for the UNC basketball program as they prepare for conference play on Saturday.

Let’s see what Davis had to say.

What he liked about the offense

“Our pace was good in the first half. It all starts with defense and rebounding. We knew that Tennessee is very physical and they will crash a number of guys to the offensive glass.”

“Tennessee is if not the best one of the best defensive teams in the country. I thought out spacing, ball and player movement was good. I felt like we were able to beat them off the bounce and get them into rotations. From an offensive standpoint it was one of the better halves, since i’ve been here for 12 years as an assistant and head coach. It was pretty special.”

How much does having Elliot Cadeau on the floor help

“Elliot has a gift and talent to not only distribute and pass the ball but to also distribute and pass the ball to a player where he can do something with it. He’s just really special in that area.”

On the one and one meeting he had with Cadeau

“As talented as Elliot is, it is still a huge jump from high school to this level. Just wanted to encourage him, i’m really proud of him, and how hard he is working on the defensive end and in practice. That he continues to get better and better.”

On Cormac Ryan playing

“After practice Tuesday he came up to my office and said I’m playing…I said okay (laughs). If you want to.”

“There’s a sense of urgency for him. There’s no more extra year for him. His intensity and passion, inner desire to be a part of a team and be good is exactly what this team has needed, and he came up big tonight.”

On the tough practices leading to Tennessee game

“I’m an emotional guy, and I get after them every practice. The thing that gets me is a lack of effort. Coming back from the Bahamas I wanted to let them know that what was coming here was real. They are one of the better teams in the country, coming off two losses.”

“This was going to be a battle, and I wanted to put them in a mindset that we coming here to compete and improve. The practices leading up to the game I thought were really spirited and good.”

