What Hubert Davis said after UNC basketball win over Northern Iowa

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now 4-0 on the season after opening up the Battle 4 Atlantis with a win over Northern Iowa. After a slow start in which they trailed for most of the first half, Hubert Davis’ team used a big second half to get past the Panthers for the 91-69 win.

It was a game UNC needed to have, avoiding an early season upset at the hands of the Panthers. Now, they are looking to get to 5-0 as they get set to take on Villanova.

But before we move forward to Thursday’s game against the Wildcats, Hubert Davis met the media to talk about his team’s performance.

Here is what Davis said about the Tar Heels.

On halftime message

“We just had to respond, and I challenged them because I just didn’t feel like we were playing our best on both ends of the floor. And just to challenge them to be better. The change in the second half was 100 percent them. Just the energy and the effort defensively. I thought they did a really good job contesting shots in the first half –they shot 60% from the field, that’s hard to do that by yourself with nobody guarding you in the gym. And the second half, it started off defensively and then we rebounded the basketball. And then offensively we were taking really good shots and just executing on the offensive end. And then we started to find a lot of confidence when Harrison and Cormac were hitting shots, and then we just took it from there.”

On Cormac Ryan's struggles

“Cormac is a basketball player. There’s 50 thousand things that he does to help our team out. One of them is his ability to shoot. But he does so much for us in terms of leadership, defense, passing, rebounding. So to talk about a slow start and to characterize it only because of shooting, coming from a guy that when I played people just focused on the shot and (not) the other things that I could do to help the team, I’m just sticking up for my guys.”

On Harrison Ingram's physicality

“Harrison has the ability to play multiple positions. So it’s a very difficult matchup because of his athleticism and his strength. You put a smaller guy on, you can see that he has the ability to be able to score on the block. But he can also handle the basketball, pass and shoot the ball from three, and when you put a bigger defender on him he can play comfortably out on the perimeter. So I’m glad he’s on our team.”

On Seth Trimble starting

“It wasn’t anything deeper than Seth from a defensive standpoint, his athleticism, his ability to guard. With Northern Iowa, their ability to be able to shoot and move the ball, I felt like starting the game that was a lineup that I wanted to look at. And then in the second half, I felt we needed Harrison up at the three and then bringing ‘Jay Wit’ there, at the four, that gave us a big lineup, as well as an athletic lineup, so that we could switch a number of those ball screens. I felt like it put us in a better position defensively, in terms of getting a rebound and being able to get out into the break. And so nothing more than that.”

