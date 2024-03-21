What Hubert Davis said after Tar Heels win over Wagner

While it was a little bit of a slow start for the North Carolina Tar Heels in their opening game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, they used a big second-half run to eventually get the win and beat Wagner. The Tar Heels did so in Charlotte as the hometown kid Jae’Lyn Withers had a big performance.

UNC used that second half to get past the Seahawks with both Armando Bacot and RJ Davis having 20-plus point games.

For the Tar Heels, the win advanced them to the second round where they will meet No. 9 Michigan State in a tough game to get to the Sweet 16. The Tar Heels will have the home advantage with the game being in Charlotte, but Tom Izzo and the Spartans are no easy opponent.

Before we get to that game on Saturday, here is what Hubert Davis had to say about the Tar Heels’ big win over Wagner.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire